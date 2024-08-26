Joint Collector inspects check-posts at Kakinada port to prevent illegal rice exports

Joint Collector Rahul Meena on Monday inspected the functioning of two check-posts at the Kakinada anchorage port to prevent the illegal export of rice to various African countries. The rice exports came under the scanner of the Civil Supplies Department during the raids recently conducted by Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar against the rice export agencies.

In an official release, Mr. Rahul Meena has stated that the two check-posts would register every detail about the vehicles arriving with rice meant for export. The Civil Supplies Department officials have been monitoring the rice exports following the recent raids. District Supply Officer M.V. Prasad and Civil Supplies Deputy Tahsildars accompanied the Joint Collector during the inspection.

