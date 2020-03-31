Joint Collector in the guise of farmer visits rythu bazaar

Vizianagaram Joint Collector G. Ch. Kishore Kumar visited rythu bazaar in the disguise of a farmer here on Monday in the wake of allegations that wholesale dealers jacked up prices of vegetables. Onions are being sold at ₹40 (kg) and tomatoes at ₹30 (kg) in the market. Almost all vegetables are being sold between ₹30 and ₹40 per kg. To know the exact situation, Mr. Kishore Kumar interacted with the farmers and sellers. No one could identify him. Later, speaking to the media, he said that he had done so to get first hand information. He promised to control the rates by holding a meeting with wholesale traders.