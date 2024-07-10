Joint Collector assures compensation to farmers for sub-station project in Kurnool

Joint Collector Narapureddy Maurya assured farmers that they would shortly receive compensation for the lands acquired for the Centre’s 765 KV Kurnool-3 sub-station and power lines project through the Power Grid Corporation.

After meeting the farmers of Orvakallu mandal on Wednesday, Ms. Maurya instructed the field officials to expedite the process of compensation.

The farmers raised their request for higher compensation, particularly for the lands acquired for the installation of the towers and project purposes. In response, the Joint Collector assured the farmers that steps would be taken to ensure fair and adequate compensation for all.

The meeting was attended by Senior General Manager of Power Grid Corporation S.K. Chauhan, Deputy General Manager G. Nagaraju, and Revenue Divisional Officer Seshireddy.