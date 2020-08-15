Andhra Pradesh

Joint coastal patrol begins

To enhance and develop coastal security mechanism across all coastal States in the country, Indian Coast Guard has commenced joint coastal patrolling with the Marine Police on Saturday, as per the directive of the Ministry of Home Affairs under PM’s vision document.

As part of this initiative, the joint patrolling began off Visakhapatnam coast on Saturday, covering the coastal regions of Visakhapatnam, Kakinada and Krishnapatnam. This initiative is designed to boost the existing coastal security system.

