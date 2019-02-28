Joining Telugu Desam on March 2: Kotla

Ending speculations over his political plans, Congress leader Kotla Jayasurya Prakash Reddy announced on Wednesday that he would be joining the Telugu Desam Party on 2 March at a public meeting at Kodumur in the presence of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Mr. Reddy, his wife and former MLA of Dhone Sujatamma, former MLA of Kodumur Madan Mohan, District Congress Committee president P. Lakshmi Reddy, and A. Venkataswamy, former ZPTC chairman, resigned from the Congress.

Addressing the media, Mr. Reddy said the Congress was no longer relevant in State politics. The move marks the end of the six-decade-long association of the family with the Congress.

Mr. Reddy is a three-time MP from Kurnool and served as Union Minister of State, Ministry of Railways, under UPA-2. His father Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy had served as Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh.

Showering praise on the TDP, he said, thanks to the initiatives taken by the State government, more than five lakh acres in the Kurnool parliamentary constituency would get irrigation facility by 2020.

Mr. Reddy had earlier met Mr. Naidu at the latter’s residence and demanded immediate administrative sanction for three irrigation projects – Vedavathi, Gundrevula and Tungabhadra Low-Level Canal. The government promptly released GOs, saying work will start once inter-State issues are sorted out.

KEK unhappy

It is speculated that Mr. Reddy and his wife will be fielded from the constituencies of their choice — Kurnool (Lok Sabha) and Dhone (Assembly).

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister K.E. Krishnamurthy, who is an arch rival of the Kotla family, voiced concern over the development.