Join YSRCP to be ‘ruled by criminals’, says Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan on Saturday said the party members, supporters and youth who wish to be ‘ruled by criminals could join the YSR Congress Party’.

Speaking at the party’s sixth foundation day celebrations held here on Saturday, Mr. Kalyan said at the time of launch itself the party was prepared to deal with failure. “The six-year journey was not happy and the future may also not be rosy. However, the party has the courage to face any situation and consequence. In this journey, those who wish to be ruled by criminals could leave us and join the YSRCP,” the JSP chief said.

National service

Accompanied by his brother and PAC member Nagababu, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said, “I see national service in politics and continue to raise voice for the voiceless. I never entertained the idea of gaining power with caste equations.”

On the alliance with the BJP, he said, “Non-hereditary politics in the BJP is the sole factor that led to a tie-up with them.”

On the party’s future, Mr. Kalyan said that he had put faith in the youth to strengthen the party. Those who were with him in the beginning, had left him later, he added.

“I had to leave a lucrative career in acting to take the path of politics to serve people,” he said.

JSP PAC chairman Nadendla Manohar, East Godavari district in charge K. Durgesh and other senior leaders also spoke.