Join war against capitalist forces: CPI(Maoist)

The Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) of the CPI(Maoist) has called upon the people to join the struggle against the capitalistic forces, which are out to destroy the earth for their selfish goals.

In a statement reportedly released in its name on Friday, the banned outfit likened the capitalistic governments to COVID-19, which were out to destroy the world.

“Capitalism has turned out to be the cause of all the ills plaguing the world. It is leading to exploitation of the poor and oppressed sections of society,” it said.

‘Destruction of environment’

“The capitalists are fragmenting the world and sharing the spoils based on their respective power. The capitalist industries are exploiting the natural resources such as timber, coal, gold, iron and bauxite in the backward countries. They are driving out the poor from their lands and forcing them to lead miserable lives in the slums in cities,” it alleged.

The outfit further alleged that the capitalists, in furtherance of their selfish goals, were indulging in destruction of the environment by polluting land, water and air by dumping harmful industrial effluents.

“The capitalistic policies are also leading to rising inflation and depriving the poor of their basic needs,” it observed.

Dig at Modi govt.

Over 1.70 crore people all over the globe were dying of hunger every year and half of them were children. Many do not have access to safe drinking water and basic amenities, it said. “India is also being influenced by the capitalist policies, and the Modi government, in its second stint, is following a pro-capitalist and anti-poor agenda. State governments such as Chhattisgarh and Odisha are competing with each another to please the capitalists by signing MoUs with them,” the committee alleged.

“Special Economic Zones, mining projects, dams, thermal projects, airports, Expressways, ports and bullet trains are all meant to favour the rich,” the Maoist outfit alleged.