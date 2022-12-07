Join us in fight against injustice meted out to Andhra Pradesh, Undavalli urges State government

December 07, 2022 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Former Member of Parliament Undavalli Arun Kumar on Wednesday appealed to the State government to join him in his fight against the ‘injustice’ meted out to Andhra Pradesh at the time of its bifurcation, which he said was done without the consent of either the Parliament or the State government.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Mr. Arun Kumar said that the Supreme Court had on November 26 heard a petition filed by him and 20 others challenging the manner in which the State was bifurcated. “The next hearing is scheduled for February 22,” Mr. Arun Kumar said.

“On November 26, the State government admitted in the Supreme Court that it had no objections to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014. It further appealed to the apex court to not open the case, saying that doing so would be like opening a Pandora’s box,” said Mr. Arun Kumar.

“The State government should take a stand to fight the case in the interests of the people of Andhra Pradesh due to the consequences of the A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014. I doubt whether Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was aware of the State government’s stand on the case in the apex court. However, I appeal to the State government to join us in fighting the case to ensure justice for Andhra Pradesh,” said Mr. Arun Kumar.

Post-bifurcation, Andhra Pradesh is the loser. Telangana loses nothing. It is high time that we use this case to fight for justice for Andhra Pradesh. My prayer to the apex court is for Andhra Pradesh to get every benefit that it is entitled to,” said Mr. Arun Kumar.