Join Red Cross, people urged

Indian Red Cross Society Srikakulam Wing Chairman P. Jaganmohana Rao leading cycle rally in Srikakulam on Wednesday.

SRIKAKULAM

10 March 2021 19:40 IST

‘Taking part in charitable programmes will ensure inner happiness’

Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) Srikakulam wing chairman P. Jaganmohana Rao on Wednesday urged people from all walks of life to be part of the IRCS to take up more service activities on the eve of centenary celebrations which would begin very shortly. To create awareness about the programmes, he led a cycle rally in 80-foot road and met walkers, sportspersons and others.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, he said that the active involvement in blood donation and other charitable programmes would ensure inner happiness.

