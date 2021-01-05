Join police force, IPS trainees urge youth

Civil Services aspirants get valuable tips on preparing for the exam

A group of trainee Indian Police Service (IPS) officers inspired youngsters to join the Indian Police Service (IPS) and serve the country. The officers also imparted valuable tips to the students on how to prepare for the Civil Services exams.

The officers, who are undergoing training in various districts, narrated how they were inspired to appear for the Civil Services examinations and subsequently got selected for IPS. They shared their experiences during the training for the last couple of months at the AP Police Duty Meet ‘IGNITE’ at A.R. Grounds here on the second day of the event.

The IPS trainees were assisting the Superintendents of Police (SPs) and Additional SPs in conducting raids, allotting bandobust duties during festivals, traffic regulation, and investigating different cases and in taking up crime reviews.

Guntur Rural Superintendent of Police Vishal Gunni, who introduced the young IPS officers, asked students to join the police force and serve the nation.

“I appeared for Civil Services after completing my engineering and got selected for IPS in my first attempt. Now, I am working as a trainee IPS officer in Machilipatnam,” said Prerana Kumar of Uttar Pradesh.

Another young IPS officer, Manikanta of Prakasam district, said he was happy to have got A.P. cadre. He said that he worked in Indian Railways before being selected for IPS.

A 2018-batch IPS officer, Kishore of Nellore district said that he completed his schooling in Telugu medium at a local school, and later did his Intermediate from a corporate college.

“I had a desire to be a police officer, and so chose to prepare for the Civil Services,” the young officer said.

Mr. Gunni asked the youngsters to set a goal and strive hard to fulfil their dreams. There was a big round of applause from students when two more trainee IPS officers, Krishnakanth Patil and Rishant Reddy, spoke about their family background and their reasons for choosing IPS.