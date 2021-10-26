Join hands with railways in fight against corruption, says ECoR General Manager

Vidya Bhushan administers integrity pledge to officers and staff

The Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (E Co R) is observing Vigilance Awareness Week from October 26 to November 1.

E Co R General Manger Vidya Bhushan administered the integrity pledge to the officers and staff at the Divisional Railway Manager’s Office here on Tuesday. DRM, Waltair, Anup Satpathy, officials from the headquarters and branch officers took the oath.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Vidya Bhushan said that the purpose of Vigilance Awareness Week is to create awareness among the public at large about the ill-effects of corruption and to develop integrity among the public to work with conscience. He appealed to everyone to join hands with the railways in the fight against corruption, social evils and to make India ‘Satark Bharat’.

Mr. Satpathy said that the motto behind the observance of the Vigilance Week was to propagate the message of integrity and vigilance among rail users, stakeholders and railway employees so as to achieve the goal of self-reliance with integrity.

Vigilance awareness banners and posters were displayed at stations and at various units. Pamphlets were distributed to the passengers at stations, and audio jingles on vigilance awareness were played at stations.

Seminars, essay writing, debate and drawing competition would be organised during the period. Skits would also be presented to create awareness among the employees.

The Vigilance Awareness Week coincides with the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, known as a man of high integrity and the Iron Man of India. The theme this year is on ‘Independent India @ 75: Self Reliance with Integrity.’