Join hands with Congress to take on BJP-TDP, Jagan told

Former Union Minister J.D. Seelam on Monday suggested YSR Congress president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to close ranks with the Congress party ahead of the 2019 elections to the Lok Sabha and the State Assembly to take on the anti-people BJP-TDP combine at the Centre and in the State.

Mr. Reddy should realise that the Chief Minister’s post would be elusive for him without the backing of the Congress, he said. “All those who left the the parent party [Congress] will return to the party-fold ahead of the polls,” he exuded confidence. He was leading a ‘praja ballot’ programme organised by city Congress president Sripathi Prakasam to expose the ruling BJP-TDP combine which according to him betrayed the fledgling State on grant of Special Category Status.

In this context, he welcomed Chief Justice of India J.S. Khehar’s observation that electoral promises routinely remained unfulfilled and manifestos turned out to be mere pieces of paper. He said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who rode to power making 600 and odd poll promises, should be made accountable.

Claim disputed

Disputing the BJP-TDP combine’s assertion that the special financial package announced for Andhra Pradesh was far better than the special category status, he said all the benefits provided to the 11 States conferred with the SCS should be extended to Andhra Pradesh without any deviation.

“If the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre fails to grant SCS to Andhra Pradesh as promised during the 2014 polls, Congress, on returning to power, will concede SCS to the State as per the scheme of division of united Andhra Pradesh done with the consent of all parties including the TDP,” he asserted.