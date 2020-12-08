Join hands to fight crime, women told

VIJAYAWADA

08 December 2020 23:27 IST

A.P. Mahila Commission organises ‘Mahila march’

Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma has called upon women working in various government and private organisations to join hands to control crime against women in the State.

The Mahila Commission, in association with Women Development and Child Welfare department and NGOs Child Rights Advocacy Foundation (CRAF) and World Vision India, organised ‘Mahila March @ 100 Days’ here on Tuesday.

The programme was aimed at enlightening the women on various Apps introduced by the government for women protection and the welfare schemes being implemented for women in the State, the chairperson said.

Advertising

Advertising

Employees of WD&CW, District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarshulu, ward secretaries and volunteers, members of CRAF and World Vision India, various women organisations and other NGOs participated in a bike rally.

MLA Malladi Vishnu, Collector A.Md. Imtiaz, Joint Collector K. Madhavi Latha, Commission Chairperson R. Suez, Joint Collector L. Shiva Shankar, Vijayawada Sub-Collector H.M. Dhyanchandra flagged off the rally at PWD Grounds. Later, they formed a human chain at Police Control Room.

Ms. Padma said as part of the 100-day programme, the Commission would organise rallies, debates, felicitations, and hold campaigns on Disha App, One Stop Centre and AP Police Seva App.

CRAF State Programme Director P. Francis Thambi said the members would participate in the awareness programmes on literacy, child marriages, trafficking, cyber crime, domestic violence and others schemes, along with the Mahila Commission and other government departments.

More than 2,000 women, carrying placards, participated in the bike rally and raised slogans on preventing crime against women.

Mr. Imtiaz said that government was implementing many welfare schemes for women and asked them to make use of them.

WD&CW Assistant Project Director M. Prameela Rani, DCPO Ch. Vijay Kumar, World Vision India Director Tabita, manager Christopher and others participated.