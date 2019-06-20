Join government’s battle against bottle: Minister

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy, who also holds the Excise portfolio, has urged the women to take active part in the State government’s ambitious drive to tackle the menace of liquor.
The Minister, who arrived in the district, after being sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister, made a whirlwind visit of Karveti Nagaram, S.R. Puram, G.D. Nellore, Vedurukuppam and Penumuru mandals in GD Nellore Assembly constituency, which he represents. The villagers and community associations felicitated Mr. Narayanaswamy at several villages.
Addressing a gathering at G.D. Nellore, the Minister said the YSRCP government was committed to prohibiting liquor in a phased manner.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor