Join government’s battle against bottle: Minister

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy, who also holds the Excise portfolio, has urged the women to take active part in the State government’s ambitious drive to tackle the menace of liquor.

The Minister, who arrived in the district, after being sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister, made a whirlwind visit of Karveti Nagaram, S.R. Puram, G.D. Nellore, Vedurukuppam and Penumuru mandals in GD Nellore Assembly constituency, which he represents. The villagers and community associations felicitated Mr. Narayanaswamy at several villages.

Addressing a gathering at G.D. Nellore, the Minister said the YSRCP government was committed to prohibiting liquor in a phased manner.