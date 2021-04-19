Jogini’s daughter gets job

P. Sugunavathi receiving her appointment order from Collector Gandham Chandrudu in Anantapur on Monday.

ANANTAPUR

19 April 2021 23:40 IST

P. Sugunavathi has been appointed as a digital assistant in CPO

A jogini’s daughter has been appointed as an outsourced digital assistant in the Chief Planning Officer’s office in Anantapur as rehabilitation measures after she, along with her husband, submitted a representation to the State government through Anantapur Collector.

Rehabilitation measures

A Bsc. graduate, P. Sugunavathi, along with her husband N. Bhaskar, took the appointment order from Collector Gandham Chandrudu on Monday. She had approached the government two years ago after her marriage, but it took some time for approval.

Finally, the Collector under the ‘backlog posts’ filling criteria authorised the CPO to appoint Sugunavathi as digital assistant through the Andhra Pradesh Corporation for Outsourced Services (APCOS).

The couple hailing from Marlamadiki village of Holagunda mandal had been suffering due to lack of work and doing some odd jobs for a living. “We are indebted to the Collector for providing us a livelihood,” Ms. Sugunavathi told The Hindu.

In several mandals of Kurnool and Anantapur districts, devadasi, jogini, and basavini system is prevalent.

The government is taking all steps to rehabilitate them by ensuring livelihood, said Mr. Chandrudu.

During the COVID-induced lockdown in July last year, they were provided with 1,750 kits comprising food grains and other essentials through the district administration by the Sri Sathya Sai Trust.

Each kit included 25 kg rice, 5 kg wheat flour, lentils, oil, and a saree.