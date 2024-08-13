Jogi Ramesh stirring caste sentiments to cover up his corruption, alleges Revenue Minister

The Minister for Revenue, Registration and Stamps, Anagani Satya Prasad, accused former Minister and YSRCP leader Jogi Ramesh of trying to incite caste feelings to cover up the corruption charges against his family.

Speaking at a press meet at the Secretariat in Amaravati on Tuesday, August 13, Mr. Anagani said there was substantial evidence implicating Mr. Jogi Ramesh’s family in the alleged AgriGold land scam, involving misappropriation of nearly ₹5 crore. He said Mr. Ramesh was provoking caste sentiments after being exposed in the alleged scandal.

Recalling an incident related to the death of a 14-year-old boy, Amarnath Goud, when Mr. Ramesh was a Minister, Mr. Anagani asked why caste issues were not brought up then. ‘‘Mr. Ramesh is now resorting to caste politics to shield his corrupt practices,’‘ the Minister alleged.

Stating that the Backward Classes (BC) associations did not support Mr. Ramesh, the Minister said the former Minister did nothing for the uplift of weaker sections.

Mr. Anagani refuted the allegations of political vendetta, asserting that the case against Mr. Ramesh’s family was purely due to their involvement in illegal land deals. He said that the NDA government, led by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, remained committed to upholding the law and ensuring justice for victims.

Revenue Sadassulu put off

The Minister said that the Revenue Sadassulu were postponed to September 1, due to transfer of officials in the department.