ADVERTISEMENT

Jogi Ramesh expresses confidence over YSRCP’s win in elections

Published - May 22, 2024 04:36 am IST - GUNTUR

False cases were foisted upon the YSRCP leaders ahead of the polls, he alleges

The Hindu Bureau

YSRCP leader Jogi Ramesh | Photo Credit: File photo

Expressing confidence over winning the elections, YSRCP leader Jogi Ramesh has said that the party cadre would celebrate the second victory of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the State on June 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the media at the YSRCP central office in Guntur on May 21 (Tuesday), Mr. Ramesh alleged that the TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu had gone abroad to “park the illegally amassed wealth”. He said Mr. Naidu did not reveal his foreign visit details, unlike Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“NDA leaders including BJP State president D. Purandeswari, Mr. Naidu and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan had levelled false allegations on the officers appointed by the State government before the elections. Based on their complaints, the Election Commission of India had transferred certain officials and the law and order was disturbed in those areas now,” he alleged.

He said that despite “foisting false cases upon the YSRCP leaders”, the party cadre had worked hard for win in the elections.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US