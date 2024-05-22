GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jogi Ramesh expresses confidence over YSRCP’s win in elections

False cases were foisted upon the YSRCP leaders ahead of the polls, he alleges

Published - May 22, 2024 04:36 am IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau
YSRCP leader Jogi Ramesh

YSRCP leader Jogi Ramesh | Photo Credit: File photo

Expressing confidence over winning the elections, YSRCP leader Jogi Ramesh has said that the party cadre would celebrate the second victory of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the State on June 4.

Addressing the media at the YSRCP central office in Guntur on May 21 (Tuesday), Mr. Ramesh alleged that the TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu had gone abroad to “park the illegally amassed wealth”. He said Mr. Naidu did not reveal his foreign visit details, unlike Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“NDA leaders including BJP State president D. Purandeswari, Mr. Naidu and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan had levelled false allegations on the officers appointed by the State government before the elections. Based on their complaints, the Election Commission of India had transferred certain officials and the law and order was disturbed in those areas now,” he alleged.

He said that despite “foisting false cases upon the YSRCP leaders”, the party cadre had worked hard for win in the elections.

