Jogi Naidu named creative head of Andhra Pradesh State Creativity and Cultural Commission

He has acted in over 150 Telugu films and has been associated with the ruling YSRCP since its inception

February 22, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
Actor L. Jogi Naidu took charge as creative head of the Andhra Pradesh State Creativity and Culture Commission at the Secretariat in Velagapudi on Wednesday.

Mr. Jogi Naidu took oath in the chambers of Principal Secretary (Youth Development, Tourism and Cultural department) Rajat Bhargav. and Andhra Pradesh Beverages Corporation Limited Managing Director D. Vasudeva Reddy were present.

The State government issued G.O. 47 on February 17 appointing Mr. Jogi Naidu as Creative Head of the Commission. Hailing from Cherlopalem village in Narsipatnam division of Anakapalli district, Mr. Jogi Naidu has acted in more than 150 films in the Telugu film industry. He has nearly 25 years of experience in various fields of film and television. He has been associated with the YSR Congress Party since its inception.

The Department of Language and Culture was created in 1981, which in 2016 was reconstituted by the government as the A.P. State Creativity and Culture Commission under Section 42 of the Andhra Pradesh Tourism, Culture, and Heritage Board Ordinance.

