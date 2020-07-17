Jodugullapalem is Vizag city’s new COVID-19 hotspot

VISAKHAPATNAM

17 July 2020 23:20 IST

Congested areas are witnessing a rapid spread of the virus

Visakhapatnam district has been witnessing a concentration of COVID-19 cases in areas where people live in congested areas and in close proximity. This has been the pattern globally, be it Dharavi in Mumbai, or Rochina, Rio de Janeiro’s biggest slum.

In Visakhapatnam, the first major outbreak was in the Dandu Bazaar cluster, followed by Appughar, Jalaripeta, and Anakapalle.

Advertising

Advertising

“In Dandu Bazaar, over 60 cases were reported within a span of 15 days. From Appughar and Jalaripeta combined, close to 300 cases have been reported so far. From Anakapalle, we got over 200 cases, which originally emanated from an electronics showroom,” said COVID-19 Special Officer and Principal of Andhra Medical College Dr. P.V. Sudhakar.

At present, the hotspot is Jodugullapalem, from where already 70 cases have been reported. Authorities fear that Kobbarithota could be the next hotspot.

The profile of all hotspots has been similar. The areas are thickly populated, and localities congested with houses and narrow bylanes where people live cheek and jowl. Most importantly, they do not abide by the basic protocols of wearing masks or social distancing.

“We have already entered the community spread phase and it is important that COVID-19 norms are strictly followed to keep the virus from spreading. Just following the basic norms of wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and sanitising the hands, can do wonders,” said Collector V. Vinay Chand.

The 3 Ts

However, according to Dr. Sudhakar, hotspots such as Appughar, Jalaripeta, Anakapalle and Dandu Bazaar have been brought under control by implementing the ‘3Ts’ programme (Trace-Test-Treat).

Tracing of contacts plays an important role and once traced, testing is mandatory, he said.

In all hotspots, 100% testing was done for all high-risk groups — such as direct contacts of positive persons, senior citizens and people with co-morbidities, said Mr. Vinay Chand.

“Once tested, we isolate all positive cases and admit them either in hospitals or COVID Care Centres (CCCs),” said Dr. Sudhakar.

There may be over 550 containment clusters in the district of whom around 250 are very active and active clusters, but the bulk of the cases come from the hotspots and our primary focus is on these hotspots, he said.

Improved testing

To improve the pace and reach of testing, the district administration has started testing at the Psychiatry Hospital, Regional Eye Hospital and RCD Hospital, apart from GHCCD and KGH.

The district was allotted five Sanjeevani buses to speed up testing. Each bus will have eight counters and will be based near the hospitals to reduce the load at the hospital counters, and if required, they can be mobile and conduct tests at containment zones, the Collector said.