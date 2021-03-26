Jodugullapalem, Arilova to get mini rythu bazaars

VISAKHAPATNAM

26 March 2021 00:35 IST

Mayor asks town planning officials to identify suitable places

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari has asked the Town Planning and Engineering Department to identify places for setting up mini-rythu bazaars at Jodugullapalem and Arilova in the city.

Along with Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Srijana, Ms. Venkata Kumari inspected Ward 9 at Jodugullapalem here on Thursday morning.

Upset with the sanitary conditions in the area, the GVMC Commissioner asked officials to take departmental action against the ward sanitary inspector and secretary. Ward corporator K. Venkata Swathi explained about the issues of electric wires hanging on the roofs of houses and the dilapidated condition of the school building in her locality.

Acting on a request from locals, the Mayor has asked officials to provide space to the fisherfolk to dry their catch after taking permission from the Forest Department in the locality. She also sought to identify if there are available places for a ‘dhobi-khana’ for washermen. She also sought improvement in Under Ground Drainage (UGD) works in Ward 9.

Members of Revenue Colony, Visalakshi Nagar asked officials to develop a burial ground near the beach and also complete the pending UGD works in their colony.