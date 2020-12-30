Andhra Pradesh

Jobs for 400 Vignan University students

Several students of Vignan University have secured jobs with leading multinational companies (MNCs) in the year even as the outbreak of the pandemic raised serious concerns over campus recruitments.

Four hundred students have been placed in leading MNCs like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Cognizant, Hexaware, Infosys, Virtusa, Nalsoft, TEKsystems, JARO, and HDFC Bank even before the students had completed the first semester of their fourth year.

The students have been given pay packages ranging from ₹3.5 lakh to 7.5 lakh per annum.

Vignan Chairman Lavu Rathaiah, Vice-Chancellor M.Y.S. Prasad, In-charge Registrar P.M.V. Rao, Dean (T&P) D. Vijay Krishna, other deans and heads of various departments congratulated the students.

