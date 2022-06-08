Job mela on June 12 to fill vacancies in private schools in Vijayawada

Office of Vijayawada Children's Schools and Tutorials' Association is the venue

Vijayawada Children's Schools and Tutorials' Association is conducting a job mela to fill vacancies in various private schools in the city.

In a release, association president Chennareddy Srinivasa Reddy said the job mela would be conducted on June 12 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, at their office near Kedareswarapet fruit market.

He said privates schools would participate in the job mela and recruit professionals to fill the posts of principal, vice-principal, primary teacher, classroom in-charge, high school teacher, upper primary teacher, physical education trainer, computer teacher, spoken English teacher, and singing, dance, yoga and karate teachers.

He said the bio-data forms of the applicants would be received on June 12 and demo classes conducted on June 15 by the screening committee. The candidates would be selected the same day, he said.

For queries, association secretary Anumati Chennaiah could be contacted on the phone number 9440107465.