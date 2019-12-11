Job mela for physically challenged at ALC on December 15

Andhra Loyola College (ALC) will host a job mela for the physically challenged on the college campus on Sunday (December 15).

The event is being organised by Youth4Jobs, an NGO working for youth with disabilities, in collaboration with ALC and AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), from 9.30 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Persons with orthopaedic, visual and hearing disabilities can make use of the opportunity. Representatives of 15 organisations will participate in the event offering an average package of ₹1.4 lakh per annum,” said G. Sahaya Baskaran, Coordinator, Higher Education for Persons with Special Needs (HEPSN), ALC.

The companies coming to recruit employees are from hospitality, retail, banking and finance, BPO, IT/ITES, travel and tourism, e-commerce and manufacturing sectors. Registration can be done on the spot and there is no registration fee.

The job recruiters are looking for candidates who are10th class pass, ITI, diploma, degree and post-graduation. Along with their resume, students should also bring their Aadhaar card, ration card, medical certificate showing their disability, educational certificates and passport size photos.

For more details, Sk. Ameer Shoal (Phone: 7989544939) and Zakir Hussain (8121729123) can be contacted. The two of them can communicate in sign language through video calls.