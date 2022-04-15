Job mela for persons with disabilities

121 0f 212 candidates selected for various posts

Accept the jobs offered to you, exercise patience and enhance your skills constantly and your value would be recognised by the employer, said V. Hima Bindu, Deputy Director of Employment, on Thursday.

Addressing the inaugural session of a job mela organised for persons with disabilities, jointly by Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled and Barclays Bank, at Andhra Loyola College (ALC), Ms. Hima Bindu said unfortunately, unable to face the initial challenges, many candidates drop out. “Take baby steps in your journey up the ladder and think and act wisely,” she advised.

Representatives of companies like Cafe Coffee Day, Malabar Gold, V Mart, Max, Space Consultancy and Reliance Mart participated in the job mela.

Of the total 212 participants with orthopaedic, hearing or visual challenges, 121 of them were selected for posts such as customer associates, BPO, field mobilisers, picking, packing and scanning services. Malabar Gold selected 40 candidates and offered them front desk executive positions with a monthly salary of ₹15,500.

Coordinator for the Higher Education for Persons with Special Needs (HEPSN) scheme in ALC G. Sahaya Baskaran said student volunteers from Andhra Loyola College, Vijayawada and Hindu College in Guntur helped the persons with disabilities to attend the job mela.

ALC Principal Fr. Kishore, correspondent Fr Sagayaraj, District Employment Officer P. V. Ramesh Kumar, Assistant Director, Disabled Welfare department B. Ram Kumar, Samarthanam Trust pan India head Sathish, regional manager Srinivas, president of Saksham organisation A.V.S. Murthy, and candidates from the neighbouring districts participated in the job mela.