‘Job mela’ evokes good response

Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata handing over appointment letters to the youth during a recruitment drive organised in Vijayawada on Saturday.

March 06, 2022 00:00 IST

21 persons involved in various offences land jobs in drive organised by Vijayawada police and APSSDC

Many youth who had lost their jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic attended the ‘job mela’ organised by the Vijayawada Police and the A.P. State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) here on Saturday.

Aspirants from Vijayawada and neighbouring villages attended the mela, in which 17 companies offered employment.

About 21 candidates, who were involved in thefts, chain-snatching, ganja smuggling, and other cases, secured job in the recruitment drive,” said Vijayawada Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata.

The Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) Police organised counselling for more than 400 blade batch offenders involved in several cases during the last few days.

Deputy Commissioner of Police K. Babu Rao, CTF Additional DCP K.V. Srinivas Rao, ADCP (CCS) K. Srinivas, Additional DCP (CSB) Ch. Lakshmipathi and other officers who participated in the counselling process appealed to the offenders to mend their ways, take up some job and lead decent lives, the Police Commissioner said.

“There is always a scope for the criminals to lead respectful lives. I appeal to the blade batch offenders, criminals involved in thefts, chain-snatching and pick pocketing to stop such activities,” Mr. Kanti Rana Tata said.

The police, in association with the APSSDC, Dhanalakshmi Bank and the managements of many transport, textile, medical shops, educational institutions and motor companies, organized the job mela, the Police Commissioner said.

Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu appreciated the police for their innovative idea to bring down crime rate and provide jobs to the criminals. “The response for the job mela is overwhelming, and more women aspirants attended the recruitment drive,” the MLA said.

District skill development officer K. Satyanarayana, Assistant Commissioners of Police Ramana Murthy and V.S.N. Varma, Dhanakshmi Bank general manager K. Satyanarayana, AGM Bala Muralikrishna said that 221 job aspirants and 21 persons involved in various offences were given appointments in different companies.

“More such drives will be organised in the coming days. Candidates possessing SSC, Intermediate, graduation and PG, and technical qualifications and some illiterate persons attended the mela,” Mr. Kanthi Rana Tata said.