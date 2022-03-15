Job mela at Theresa Women’s College today

Students told to make use of the event

Ch. S.D. St. Theresa’s Degree College for Women at Eluru, in collaboration with Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), will organise a mega job mela on March 16 (Wednesday).

In a statement on Tuesday, college Principal Sr. Marietta D’Mello and Krishna Reddy from APSSDC said that the registration process will begin at 9 a.m. while the recruitment exercise will start at 10 a.m. Representatives of 13 companies would participate in the recruitment drive, they informed, urging students from Theresa College and outside to make use of the opportunity.

The Principal said representatives of companies like Tri Geo Technologies, Deccanfine Chemical Pvt. Ltd, Bharat FIH Ltd, ZTT, Innoschool, Coskill.in, YSK Info Tech Ltd, Byju’s and Atomocity IT and Marketing Solutions would select both female and male candidates in their respective firms while Amar Raja Group Companies Pvt. Ltd., Reliance JioMart, Airtel Payment Bank and Innovsource Pvt. Ltd (SBI) would absorb only male candidates.

She said that as the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had resulted in serious financial hardships for many students, this would be a good opportunity for the students to find jobs.