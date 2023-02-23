Job fair for Polytechnic students in Vijayawada on Feb. 25, 26

February 23, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Commissioner, Technical Education, Ch. Nagarani on Thursday said a job fair would be organised for polytechnic students in the State.

In a statement, Ms. Nagarani said a firm Medha Servo Drives, which is into rail transport services, would hire 100 engineering trainees with an offer of ₹3 lakh per annum. This would be in addition to the job opportunities given by the company to 31 students in last December, she added.

She said walk-in interviews would be conducted at Ilapuram Convention Centre in Vijayawada on Februrary 25 and 26, and students who have passed in Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electrical Electronics Engineering and Instrumentation branches in 2022 could participate in the job recruitment drive. Students seeking more details could contact the phone numbers 9346207421 or 6309953362.