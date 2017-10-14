Job fair at Navuluru on Oct. 17

The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (AP-CRDA) and A.P. Skill Development Corporation are jointly organising a job fair for the benefit of the youth of 27 villages in the capital region, at Amaravati Skill Development Institute in Navuluru village on October 17, according to a press release by the AP-CRDA Director (lands) B.L. Chennakesava Rao.

He stated that 17 companies were participating in the job fair to fill a total of 524 vacancies. Some of the firms are Genpact and Tech Mahindra

The candidates will be given training for taking part in the job fair at SRVSR and NSR Junior College at Gita Mandir Centre in Thullur, on October 16. Further details can be obtained through phone numbers 9505719172 and 9700025833.