Andhra Pradesh

Job fair at Navuluru on Oct. 17

The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (AP-CRDA) and A.P. Skill Development Corporation are jointly organising a job fair for the benefit of the youth of 27 villages in the capital region, at Amaravati Skill Development Institute in Navuluru village on October 17, according to a press release by the AP-CRDA Director (lands) B.L. Chennakesava Rao.

He stated that 17 companies were participating in the job fair to fill a total of 524 vacancies. Some of the firms are Genpact and Tech Mahindra

The candidates will be given training for taking part in the job fair at SRVSR and NSR Junior College at Gita Mandir Centre in Thullur, on October 16. Further details can be obtained through phone numbers 9505719172 and 9700025833.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 6, 2020 1:32:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/job-fair-at-navuluru-on-oct-17/article19856822.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY