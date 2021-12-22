Job drive tomorrow at Nannaya University

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

22 December 2021 00:34 IST

Adikavi Nannaya University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Mokka Jagannadha Rao on Tuesday said that a mega job drive would be conducted on the university campus to fill 1,400 vacancies in various fields on December 23.

Candidates who have completed intermediate, degree, post-graduation, or B.Tech can attend the job drive. TCS, Tech Mahendra, ICICI, and HDFC are the leading companies and banks that are taking part in the campus placement drive.

For more details, call 82974-00666. Prof. Jagannadha Rao and university placement officer B. Jaganmohan Reddy released a brochure on the campus placement drive on Tuesday.