Job creation the biggest achievement of YSRCP govt., claims Mopidevi

Claiming that paving the way for appointment of around four lakh youth is a big achievement of the YSRCP government in its first 100 days, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Mopidevi Venkataramana has exuded confidence that the government will find resources to implement the slew of welfare schemes initiated by it.

The process of appointment to various jobs, whether big or small, was being carried out without scope for corruption or criticism, he said while addressing the media here on Saturday.

“The appointment of ward volunteers is intended to usher in Grama Swaraj,” he claimed.

The TDP government had vacuum-cleaned the funds from the coffers, the Minister said, adding that the present dispensation would implement its schemes as it believed in the maxim – where there is a will there is a way.

Legal backing

Unlike nominal measures such as issuing an order or a G.O., the YSRCP government had enacted legislations to fulfil its electoral promises and began implementing various welfare schemes in the first 100 days itself, he said.

New SIT

Instead of looking at things through the political prism, Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu should give suggestions to further the welfare measures taken, Mr. Venkataramana said.

The Minister asserted that another Special Investigation Team (SIT) would be constituted to get to the bottom of the land scandals in and around Visakhapatnam and bring the guilty, irrespective of their party affiliations, to book.

The earlier SIT was meant to shield those close to the TDP, he alleged.

Central institutions

On the visit of the Union Fisheries Minister to the State, he said the State government made a request to open branches of the National Fisheries Development Board and the Coastal Authority in Andhra Pradesh.

VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao, MLA Tippala Nagi Reddy, former MLA Malla Vijay Prasad and YSRCP city president Vamsikrishna Srinivas were among those present on the occasion.