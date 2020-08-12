Job creation is need of the hour, says Naidu

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has stressed on the need for attracting big industries to the State to create suitable employment opportunities for the youth.

Extended greetings to the youngsters on the occasion of World Youth Day on Wednesday, Mr. Naidu said that creating the right kind of jobs and career prospects for the youth was the need of the hour.

“The youth are being forced to land jobs with a paltry salary of ₹5,000 per month, in the absence major projects and industries in the State. How such jobs would help the youth build a bright future?” a statement quoted Mr. Naidu as saying.

He said the government had agreed that 9.56 lakh industrial jobs were created during the TDP regime between 2014 and 2019.

“More than 30,428 jobs were created in the IT sector alone. Job creation in the government departments is entirely a different subject,” he said.