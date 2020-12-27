JNV launches alumni portal

Aims at building a strong network of students

It was a special Friday for the alumni of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) spread across the country who now have a common platform to share and support the causes they feel deeply about and interact and build a strong network.

Vinayak Garg, Commissioner of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samithi, a conglomerate of 661 JNVs with around more than 2,65,574 students enrolled, launched the alumni portal (www.nvsalumni.com) in virtual mode. Assistant Commissioner Aditya Prakash Singh, coordinator (Alumni affairs and outreach) Ramachandra, along with Regional Deputy Commissioners, principals, teachers, alumni, and students were present on the occasion.

JNV is a system of Central schools for talented students predominantly from rural pockets of the country, run by the NVS, Delhi. They are fully residential and co-educational schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) with classes from VI to XII standard.

With the efforts of the alumni portal’s core team led by Padmaja KVS (JNV Anantapur and Vinil Kumar (JNV Adilabad), more than 1,000 people joined and conveyed their good wishes for progress of the portal.

Objective

“The objective is to collate the alumni data base of all schools and build a strong network of our students and make it one of the world’s largest and diverse groups of people. Through this portal, we want to build alumni-student and alumni-faculty relationship in a more efficient way,” said Ms. Padmaja in a phone conversation.

The portal designers are also hopeful that it will enable them to raise funds for good causes, support alumni in terms of jobs and businesses, career guidance and recognise and award the best alumni across the world.