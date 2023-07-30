ADVERTISEMENT

JNTUK V-C asks graduates to set their goals high

July 30, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

JNTUK-Kakinada Vice-Chancellor G.V.R. Prasada Raju on Sunday called upon the graduates to set lofty goals and become a part of the country’s progress and development.

Mr. Raju was presenting degrees to young engineering graduates at the convocation of Usharama College of Engineering and Technology in Krishna district.

Addressing the graduates, Mr. Raju said students should keep learning irrespective of the result and that would eventually help them reach greater heights.

College secretary and correspondent Anil Sunkara said it is the first convocation after the college secured autonomous status in 2019. He said the college was established in 2008 and is the only college in the State to have a placement tie-up with IBM.

College principal Dr. G.V.K.S.V. Prasad, chairman S. Ramabraham and others were present.

CONNECT WITH US