JNTU(A) V-C’s term ends

06 December 2020 06:46 IST

The term of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University(JNTU) Anantapur Vice-Chancellor S. Srinivas Kumar comes to an end on Monday, but the new Vice-Chancellor is yet to be named. The V-C demits office on Monday and an announcement on the new V-C or a new person appointed as in-charge would be made before Monday evening. Registrar M. Vijayakumar on Saturday remembered the three-year term of Mr. Srinivas Kumar as one with a number of achievements in bringing development to the campus.

