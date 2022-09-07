JNTUA team gets pat for working out on solution to video-calling problem

Special Correspondent ANANTAPUR
September 07, 2022 01:00 IST

The JNTUA team at the Smart India Hackathon in Chennai recently. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur(JNTU-A) team was appreciated for bringing out a solution to a problem encountered during video calls, at the Smart India Hackathon-2022 held recently in Chennai.

Team members Thallapaka Revathi, Obili Apsa, Shaik Waseem, Edukula Naga Koushik, Ramavath Venkatesh Naik and Polasi Prem Kumar had participated in the hackathon, organised by the B.S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai.

Participants were given a problem statement for which they had to work out on a solution within the stipulated time.

The problem statement given to the JNTU-A team was: “The camera is usually positioned above or to the side of the screen which the subject is looking at, resulting in an oblique eye angle and the disconcerting effect of talking to someone who is not looking at you. There is, therefore, a need for a tool which can manipulate the eyes so that no matter in which direction the subject is looking, the interlocutor will see the eyes directed at the camera”.

To address this, the team developed an algorithm that allows the camera to capture eyeballs and angle of the person looking into the camera for the first time and retains it.

