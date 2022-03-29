JNTUA student Harshitha gets ₹44 lakh salary package in Amazon

M. Harshitha, a final year student of Electronics and Communication stream at JNTUA College of Engineering, Pulivendula, and who got placement in Amazon, being felicitated by JNTUA Vice-Chancellor M. Ranga Janardhana in Anantapur on Monday, March 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. Prasad

March 29, 2022 09:56 IST

Final year Electronics and Communication student of JNTUA College of Engineering in Pulivendula, M. Harshitha got a placement offer from Amazon with an annual salary package of ₹44 lakh, the highest-ever offered by the company to a beginner, said university Vice-Chancellor G. Ranga Janardhana on Monday, March 28, 2022.

Ms. Harishita, daughter of M. Raveendranath, is a native of Chowdepally in Chittoor district and has been offered a Software Development Engineer post on the Hyderabad campus of the Amazon.

She got into the top merit pool of the Amazon recruitment process that was held over a period of six months with two written examinations and four interviews. She was offered internship at Amazon after four rounds, but she refused to accept it and took the other two rounds of screening and got the highest-ever salary package offered to a student from a normal engineering college in the country.

The Vice-Chancellor while congratulating the student for her achievement, felicitated her in his chamber in the presence of Rector M. Vijaya Kumar, Registrar C Sashidhar, Principal JNTUA College of engineering Pulivendula G.S.S. Raju, Vice-Principal G.V. Subba Reddy and and Placement Officer R. Ramana Reddy of Pulivendula College. Mr. Ramana Reddy said hailing from a middle class family, it was her sheer determination and hard work that won her this kind of salary package, he said. For every engineering student of the university she should be a factor of motivation and we must encourage the students to improve their skills, he added.