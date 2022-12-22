JNTUA holds orientation for Telugu translators of engineering books

December 22, 2022 07:37 am | Updated 07:37 am IST - ANANTAPUR

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University(JNTU)-Anantapur on Wednesday organised an orientation programme for the translators of Engineering Technical books of second year as part of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)‘s project.

AICTE ATAL Faculty Development Programme Director Dinesh Singh, who attended the programme as the chief guest, said the translations were being done in 12 Indian languages. They will be useful for the students who had their primary and high school education in Indian languages.

The programme is aimed at training the Telugu translators in the use of UDAAN software developed by the IIT Bombay, said Mr. Dinesh Singh.

University Vice-Chancellor G. Ranga Janardhana thanked the AICTE for identifying the JNTUA as the nodal centre for translation of books in Telugu language. The translation of first-year undergraduate and diploma books had already been done. At present, 88 books pertaining to second-year UG and diploma courses remain to be done.