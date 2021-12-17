JNTUA Cultural meet at Platinum Jubilee

It was a dream evening for the students and alumni of JNTU College of Engineering, Ananthapuramu, on the first day of the three-day Platinum Jubilee Celebrations on the college campus with everyone thoroughly cheering for the performers at the cultural programmes organised on the occasion at the university main auditorium on Thursday.

Dance to the latest numbers, some traditional classical performances set the mood for the evening, while the members of the alumni association had an interaction with the students in the hostels and on the college campus sharing some of their experiences.

A souvenir was released by APSCHE Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy on the occasion and the alumni of this college shared their memories and association with the staff and how it influenced their future life. Former JNTUA Vice-chancellor and former UPSC member Y. Venkatarami Reddy recounted his association with the college at various stages. Former Vice-Chancellor of VTU, Karnataka, Balaveera Reddy suggested that the college students must make use of the strong alumni association and use their services or expertise.

Also, lighting a torch to start the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations flame began like a relay with Mr. Y. Venkatarami Reddy lighting the torch and handing over to JNTU current Vice-Chancellor G. Ranaga Janaardhana and was passed on to college principal P. Sujatha, and to other heads of the departments. The torch was finally taken by the Alumni Association members and given to Mr. Hemachandra Reddy who lit the main torch that would remain burning for the next three days.