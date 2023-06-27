JNTUA college students bag 287 jobs

June 27, 2023 07:44 am | Updated 07:44 am IST - ANANTAPUR

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University College of Engineering, Anantapur (JNTU-A) students could overcome the recession in the 2022 year and bag 287 jobs with an average salary of ₹5 lakh for the 2022-23 academic year.

University Vice-Chancellor G. Ranga Janardhana and college principal P. Sujatha congratulated the students and said that 17 companies had absorbed the students and some students had got ₹10.08 lakh per annum packages while the majority had got offered around ₹5 lakh.

The Vice-Chancellor said that core companies in Electrical, Electronics, Mechanical, Civil, & Chemical Engineering fields visited the campus. Companies like Hetero Labs Ltd., Deccan Fine Chemicals, Medha Servo Drives Ltd., Alstom Group, Indo-Mim Ltd., Mewurk Technologies, Alten India Pvt. Ltd also showed interest in recruiting students.

Rector M. Vijay Kumar, Registrar C. Sashidhar, and Director of Industrial Relations and Placements V. Sumalatha congratulated the students.