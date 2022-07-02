JNTU University, Vizianagaram, to introduce new courses

New self-finance courses may be introduced

New self-finance courses may be introduced

JNTU University (Gurajada-Vizianagaram) is gearing to improve infrastructure and introduce new courses to ensure good careers for students, according to its principal R. Rajeswara Rao.

He said the government had given priority for the the development of the new university by sanctioning additional funds which were required for providing more classrooms, hostels, laboratories and other facilities.

“We are planning to introduce new self-finance courses such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and other courses. Many students who are joining private universities for those courses will get an opportunity to pursue them in Vizianagaram itself. We sought permission from the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education for introducing these courses in 2022-23,” said Mr. Rao.

“As advised by University Registrar G. Swami Naidu, we are focussing on the mandatory internship programme for all the students from first year itself. The university is trying to have Memorandum of Understanding with many industries of north Andhra region to ensure perfect training for the students during their college days,” he added.

He said that the new Vice-Chancellor and professors might be appointed very soon for the university which came into being on December 20, 2021 with the government’s special order. “With the government’s support, the university will have state-of-the-art facilities soon,” he added.