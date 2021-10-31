Andhra PradeshKAKINADA 31 October 2021 23:49 IST
JNTU new Vice-Chancellor takes charge
Updated: 31 October 2021 23:49 IST
Prof. G.V.R. Prasada Raju has taken charge as the new Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU-Kakinada) here on Sunday in the presence of his family members and teaching staff.
Registrar L. Sumalatha and other administrative staff congratulated Prof. Prasada Raju who had previously served as the Registrar and principal here.
In the evening, Prof. Prasada Raju met Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu.
