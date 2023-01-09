JNTU-Kakinada V-C gets charge of Nannaya varsity

January 09, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU-Kakinada) Vice-Chancellor Prof. G.V.R. Prasada Raju on Monday took charge as In-Charge Vice-Chancellor of Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) at Rajamahendravaram. Mr. Prasada Raju is also the in-charge of JNTU-Vizianagaram.

In an interaction with the Nannaya University teaching and administrative staff, he said that he would speed up the pending construction activity of various buildings on the university campus. AKNU Registrar T. Ashok, Officer on Special Duty S. Teki and other teaching staff welcomed Prof. Prasada Raju.