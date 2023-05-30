HamberMenu
JNTU-Kakinada to confer honoris causa on Greenko CEO Anil Chalamalasetty

May 30, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU-Kakinada) will confer ‘honoris causa’ on Anil Chalamalasetty, CEO and MD of Greenko Group, during the IXth convocation to be held on the university campus on May 31. Greenko is India’s leading company engaged in renewable energy projects. 

Speaking at a presser here on Tuesday, JNTU-Kakinada vice-chancellor G.V.R. Prasada Raju said, “Padma Bhushan Dr. K.I. Vara Prasada Reddy, former MD, Shantha Biotechnics Limited, will deliver the convocation address.” Governor S. Abdul Nazeer will preside over the event.

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana will also be present in the convocation, during which 144 Ph.Ds would be presented and 66 candidates would be presented with gold medals for academic excellence.

