JNTU-Kakinada to collaborate with German-based University to offer new Engineering course from 2023

JNTU-K Vice-Chancellor Prof. G.V.R. Prasada Raju (second from left) with Germany academicians during his recent visit to Germany.

JNTU-K Vice-Chancellor Prof. G.V.R. Prasada Raju (second from left) with Germany academicians during his recent visit to Germany. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University- Kakinada (JNTU-K), on October 26, (Wednesday) said that it had entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Germany-based Kempten University of Applied Sciences to offer a four-year Engineering programme.

The programme will be offered from the coming academic year. 

A team led by AP State Council of Higher Education Chairman Prof. K. Hemachandra Reddy and JNTU-K Vice-Chancellor Prof. G.V.R. Prasada Raju visited many universities in Germany to look for collaboration opportunities in academics and research between October 18 and 24. 

Prof. Prasada Raju said, “In principle, Steinbeis University, Berlin, has agreed for collaborative research in the field of ‘Green Energy’. A pact has been signed with Kempten University of Applied Sciences for the four-year engineering programme during the visit”.


