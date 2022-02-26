Andhra Pradesh: JNTU-Kakinada convocation to be conducted on March 9
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU-Kakinada) Vice-Chancellor G.V.R. Prasada Raju has said that the convocation would be conducted on March 9 on the university campus. The convocation will be held to award the degrees for the academic year 2019-20 and 2020-21.
