Andhra Pradesh: JNTU-Kakinada convocation to be conducted on March 9

Staff Reporter February 26, 2022 18:28 IST

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU-Kakinada) Vice-Chancellor G.V.R. Prasada Raju has said that the convocation would be conducted on March 9 on the university campus. The convocation will be held to award the degrees for the academic year 2019-20 and 2020-21.