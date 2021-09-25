JNTU-K told to formulate new rules for guesthouse

KAKINADA

25 September 2021 01:24 IST

EC to decide on course of action regarding honeymoon row

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has directed Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU-Kakinada) to frame new guidelines for operating the guesthouse on the university campus. Authorities have been instructed to take strict measures in order to prevent anti-social activities on the guesthouse premises.

In August, JNTU-K Director of Women Empowerment and Grievances A. Swarna Latha reportedly obtained guesthouse access for a Hyderabad couple who stayed there for two days to celebrate their honeymoon.

“We have directed JNTU-K to frame guidelines on running the guesthouse on the university campus. On the other hand, the Council is yet to receive any request from JNTU-K to convene the Executive Council meeting on the honeymoon row,” APSCHE Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy told The Hindu on Friday.

Prof. Hemachandra Reddy added that the university guesthouse staff have been reshuffled and new staff have been deployed.

“Last week, a five-member committee constituted to investigate the incident submitted its report. The report has been tabled before Vice-Chancellor Prof .M. Ramalinga Raju for further action,” JNTU-K Registrar L. Sumalatha said.

“A decision on the incident will be taken by the Executive Council and the council meet will be conducted soon,” said Prof. Ramalinga Raju. Meanwhile, JNTU-K authorities have also received details from the staff who were on duty when the incident occurred on August 18 and 19.