JNTU-K to hold its convocation today

T. Appala Naidu March 08, 2022 19:15 IST

A total of 55 gold medals to be given away to meritorious students

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Kakinada (JNTU-K) will hold its eighth convocation on Wednesday, with Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan scheduled to preside over the function in online mode. Former chairman and managing director of Bharat Electronics Limited Vadlamani Venkata Rama Sastry will deliver the convocation address. Mr. Sastry, who served as BEL CMD from 2007 to 2009, is an alumnus of Andhra University. JNTU-K will award ‘Honoris causa’ to Mr. Sastry on Wednesday. At a press conference here on Tuesday, JNTU-K Vice-Chancellor Prof. G.V.R. Prasada Raju said that Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh will also participate in the convocation. JNTU-K will award the degrees of Ph. D, M. Tech, B. Tech, B. Pharmacy, Bachelors of .Architecture, MBA, MCA, M. Pharmacy to the successful candidates for the academic years 2018-19 and 2019-20. As many as 55 gold medals would be presented to those who excelled in their studies during the two academic years. A total of 12 Endowment awards would also be awarded in the convocation.



