JNTU-K Registrar dies of cardiac arrest

03 August 2021 01:09 IST

JNTU-Kakinada Registrar Prof. Ch. Satyanarayana (48) passed away due to cardiac arrest at his residence here in East Godavari district on Monday.

Prof. Satyanarayana was a professor of computer science at JNTU-K. He hailed from Kambampadu village in A. Konduru mandal of Krishna district.

JNTU-Kakinada Public Relations Officer V. Ravindranath expressed his grief over Prof. Satyanarayana’s untimely demise. “Prof.Satyanarayana collapsed at his house after a cardiac arrest in the afternoon. He had attended an official meeting at the university in the morning. He breathed his last while undergoing medical treatment at a hospital in Kakinada,” Mr. Ravindranath said.

“His body was brought to the university campus to allow students, faculty and the public to offer tributes and will be sent to his native village in Krishna district where the last rites will be performed,” said Mr. Ravindranath. A pall of gloom descended on the JNTU-Kakinada campus as news of his demise spread. Prof. Satyanarayana was an alumnus of Andhra University and JNTU.