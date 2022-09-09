JNTU-K offers collaborative courses with Sweden, U.S. universities

ADVERTISEMENT

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU-Kakinada) Vice-Chancellor Prof. G.V.R. Prasada Rao on Friday said that the university was inviting applications for admission into various engineering programmes being offered by JNTU-K in collaboration with the Blekinge Institute of Technology (BIT-Sweden) and the University of Northern Iowa (UNI-U.S.A.) under the International Collaboration Programme (ICP).

“Six-year programmes in the fields of Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are being offered in collaboration with BIT-Sweden. A total of 60 seats are available for the programmes. A three-year programme in the field of electronics and electrical engineering will be offered in collaboration with the UNI-U.S.A. for the academic year 2022-23,” Prof. Prasada Rao told The Hindu.

The JNTU-Kakinada will allow the students to pursue some part of the courses in the respective universities as part of the academic exchange under the ICP. The admission will be based on the score secured in JEE and the A.P. and Telangana engineering entrance tests. September 30 is the last date to submit the online applications.

More details can be obtained from the university’s official website www.jntuk.edu.in